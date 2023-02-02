Song of the Day: Darmon Meader, “Lovely Day”

Vocalist/saxophonist Darmon Meader finds creative energy during unclear times and challenges on his second solo project, Losing My Mind. Listen to his take on Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day” from the album.

Darmon Meader is a highly-respected vocalist and saxophonist, as well as a composer and arranger. He is also actively involved in music education and is currently an adjunct faculty member at Indiana University in the Jazz Vocal department. Losing My Mind, recently released, marks his second solo project. This collection of original compositions and unique orchestrations also represents his solo vocal sensibilities. Lending his mixing expertise to the project, Meader’s longtime collaborator and friend Elliot Schneider.

The project emerged out of the time of the pandemic. Today, we highlight his take on the timeless Bill Withers hit song, “Lovely Day,” one of its tracks. You can listen to it via the player below. Along with its sublime, bossa-tinged orchestration, this delightful version also includes a special guest appearance from vocalists Kim Nazarian, Lauren Kinhan and Peter Eldridge, who are part of the New York Voices group. This is the vocal group that he founded back in 1987 and that has since wowed audiences at an international level.

Reflecting on the title of the album, Meader says via an official statement: “It seemed like the right title for a project that was recorded during a global pandemic. Finding creative energy during such an unclear time was a challenge, but it allowed me to dive into ‘back burner’ ideas which lead to this collection of music.” This joyful take on “Lovely Day” also suggests that Losing My Mind is, indeed, an antidote to the tumultuousness of everyday life.

Darmon Meader’s new album, Losing My Mind, was released on January 23. Order it here.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.