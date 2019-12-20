Song of the Day: Dana MacLeod – “Hold Me Close”

Dana MacLeod is a Canadian pianist and singer-songwriter currently living in Vancouver. She released her album Honestly in 2018, featuring a mix of original compositions and arrangements of popular songs. Inspired by some of her favorite songwriters, the album includes such cover songs as “First We Take Manhattan” (Leonard Cohen) and “Undun” (The Guess Who). Also appearing on the record are a few of her favorite standards such as “You Don’t Know What Love Is” and “This Will Make You Laugh”.

The album features world-renowned musicians Khari Parker (drums), Michael Manson (bass), Max V (guitar) Marqueal Jordan (sax) and Sergey Marchenko (guitar). All vocals and piano are performed by Dana, and the arrangements are also her own. Honestly is a tribute to the many musical influences and mentors she has encountered so far along her musical journey. This original ballad “Hold Me Close” was written by Dana MacLeod (piano/vocals) and recorded in 2018 for her debut jazz album “Honestly”. Performers include Khari Parker (drums), Michael Manson (bass), and Marqueal Jordan (sax).