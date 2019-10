It’s a “splanky” kind of a day. Not sure what that means? Listen to “Splanky,” from Count Basie’s album The Atomic Mr. Basie, and you’ll definitely get the picture. (Hint: it has everything to do with easy swing, carefree melodicism and good humor.) The Basie seminal Basie record was recorded on this day (October 22) in 1957 and released the following year. Have a splanky day!