Song of the Day: Cone of Confusion – “High Tide”

Cone of confusion is an up-and-coming space-jazz band, based in Sydney, Australia. “High Tide” is the first video release from their debut album, which features Gareth Hearne on vocals / clarinet, Adam Weisser on vibraphone, Jay Woo on bass, Rémi Marchand on guitar and Juan Carlos Negrete on drums. The video was directed and produced by Enrique Abrego in Mexico and it showcases the lush and improvised character of the album, which was recorded live in 2018.

“Listen with deep awareness, the system has turned irreversibly corrupt. Not knowing where it is leading us to, the inevitable emancipation has begun.”