Song of the Day: Christopher McBride, “Lady D”

Christopher McBride continues to showcase his abilities as a musician, bandleader and composer on his second album as a leader, Ramon.

Christopher McBride is quickly becoming recognized as one of the most multifaceted and dynamic saxophonists of his generation on a global scale. His skills are extensive, spanning the spheres of performance, education, composition and arranging. Over the past years, he has garnered attention from fans, critics and fellow musicians alike, including via his 2012 debut album, Quatour de Force. With his latest ambitious and eclectic full-length effort, Ramon, McBride looks to continue to forge his legacy and showcase his ability to lead a group and write captivating melodies.

Marking his first recording since his relocation to New York City, Ramon‘s program is stimulating and diverse, covering the entirety of his musical experiences. Aside from traversing many moods and genres, it also sounds like an enthralling exploration of the music traditions of various locations, from the Bronx to New Orleans and beyond. Today, we highlight the album track “Lady D,” which opens the album and you can hear via the player below. An energetic, hard-swinging number, the saxophonist wrote “Lady D” for his mother. “Usually, songs about mothers would be something slower of sentimental, but my mother’s a hip lady and has lived an unbelievable life,” he explains via an official statement. “I felt it was appropriate to give her a song that matched the fierceness and determination of the person.”

Christopher McBride’s Ramon was released on February 17. Launch it here. You can also listen to its opening track, “Lady D,” via the player below.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.