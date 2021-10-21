Song of the Day: Christian McBride & Inside Straight, “The Shade of the Cedar Tree”

Bass great Christian McBride has shared a live take on “The Shade of the Cedar Tree,” an original composition off his 1995 solo debut, Gettin’ to It. The track was written in honor of one of his all-time favorite musicians, Cedar Walton, and is performed here with his Inside Straight quintet. This particular recording is from their December 2014 engagement at New York’s venerable jazz venue Village Vanguard. It is also one of the tracks off the forthcoming album Live at the Village Vanguard, available on November 26 via Mack Avenue. Pre-order it here.

Featured photo by David Salafia.

