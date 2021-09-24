Song of the Day: Chet Baker, “Old Devil Moon”

(Chet Baker Sings) It Could Happen To You is one of four albums Chet Baker released for the renowned jazz label Riverside between 1958 and 1959. It is also the only one of these titles not produced by the label’s co-founder Orrin Keepnews. At this time, Baker had established his trademark West Coast Cool style and each of the recordings of this era demonstrates his versatility as a modern trumpeter and vocalist. While 1958’s (Chet Baker Sings) It Could Happen To You found him setting aside his trumpet on several tracks, it also offers a modern, hipper take on old standards, like “Old Devil Moon,” which you can hear via the player below.

