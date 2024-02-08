Song of the Day: Chester Thompson, “Wake-Up Call”

Chester Thompson explores new grounds and grooves on his latest jazz fusion/prog-rock album as a bandleader, Wake-Up Call.

Renowned drummer and percussionist Chester Thompson, celebrated for his exceptional skill and versatility, has forged a storied career collaborating with such iconic artists as Weather Report, Santana, Frank Zappa and Genesis. Recently, he released his third album as a bandleader, Wake-Up Call, kicking off with the infectious and potent fusion title track, which not only showcases his prowess but also the guitar virtuosity of his son Akil, in one of his three appearances on the record.

Wake-Up Call marks Thompson’s exploration of new musical frontiers alongside bassist Robert “Peewee” Hill and pianist Michiko Hill, longstanding friends and collaborators from his debut album, 1991’s A Joyful Noise. Crafted by the three during the COVID-19 pandemic, the album’s diverse compositions and imaginative arrangements were developed over Thompson’s grooves, and are here brought to life with vibrant energy by a band comprised of musicians he has previously worked with, both in the studio and in live settings.

Listen to our Song of the Day via the player below. Chester Thompson’s new album, Wake-Up Call, is available via ProgRock.com’s Essentials. Order it here.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

