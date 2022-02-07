Song of the Day: Charlie Haden & Pat Metheny, “The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress”

Longtime collaborators Pat Metheny and Charlie Haden’s 1997 full-length, Beyond the Missouri Sky (Short Stories), is a set of mostly-acoustic duets and a fine showcase of what has come to be termed “pastoral jazz,” offering an impressionistic slice of Americana with marked blues-based idioms and country-inspired material. The influence of country music is particularly evident on this one, most clearly represented by their cinematic take on Jimmy Webb’s composition, “The Moon Is a Harsh Mistress.” Regarding this, Haden once said, “I always strive to play beautiful melodies that have character. I think I was influenced a lot by country songs in that respect. A lot of country musicians play very melodic, and I was singing all the time. From when I was two until I was fifteen, I sang every day on the radio. You develop a melodic sense when you sing. That went into my playing.”

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!