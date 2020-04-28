Song of the Day: Cécile McLorin Salvant, “Visions”

Aside from being a multi-GRAMMY winning artist, Cécile McLorin Salvant is one of the most acclaimed singer/songwriters of her generation. Her 2018 album, The Window, founds her exploring and extending the tradition of the piano-vocal duo and its expressive possibilities with acclaimed pianist Sullivan Fortner. The theme of the album was the mercurial nature of love, and it was explored across a wide repertory of original McLorin Salvant compositions and covers. One of its highlights was her take on “Visions,” a Stevie Wonder song that is as gentle as it is gloomy, and made its debut on his 1973 album Innervisions.

