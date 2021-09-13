Song of the Day: Cécile McLorin Salvant, “Easy Come, Easy Go Blues”

Cécile McLorin Salvant has shared her take on “Easy Come, Easy Go Blues,” the classic composition popularised by such legendary vocalists as the iconic Bessie Smith. This is the latest single from the forthcoming all-star compilation of previously unreleased music, Relief: A Benefit for the Jazz Foundation of America’s Musicians’ Emergency Fund, out in support of musicians affected by the pandemic. McLorin Salvan’s single follows previously-shared tracks by Joshua Redman and Jon Batiste. Relief is out on November 12 and you can pre-order it HERE.

