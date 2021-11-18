Song of the Day: CeCe Gable, “Next Year’s Song”

CeCe Gable is a consummate jazz performer of various venues and clubs throughout the United States, Europe and Japan. Her new single, “Next Year’s Song,” is a jazz waltz that finds her poignantly reflecting on the times of the pandemic and sharing hopeful thoughts for a better year ahead. She interprets the song with bassist Harvie S, who also wrote the music, plus Alan Broadbent on piano and Matt Wilson on drums. The same lineup recorded a full-length album as the world re-opened, which is set to be released in 2022.

