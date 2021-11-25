Song of the Day: Cab Calloway, “Everybody Eats When They Come To My House”

We celebrate Thanksgiving with a high-spirited recording by Cab Calloway and His Orchestra from the mid-1940s, “Everybody Eats When They Come To My House.” The song was written by Jeanne Burns and finds Calloway inviting several friends over to sample various foods. Such lines as “Pass me a pancake, Mandrake,” and “Pasta fazool, Talulah,” reveal a certain level of ingeniousness behind the silly surface playfulness. The version you can hear via the player below was specifically recorded by Cab Calloway and His Orchestra on December 11, 1948.

