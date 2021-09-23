Song of the Day: Buena Vista Social Club, “Vicenta”

World Circuit Records celebrated the landmark Buena Vista Social Club, the legendary transcendental recording of Cuban music that captured the vintage sounds of Havana and the Son Cubano, with the release of 25th Anniversary Editions on September 17. The sets include previously unheard tracks, among which features “Vicenta,” a heartfelt vocal duet between Buena Vista stars Eliades Ochoa and Copay Segundo. The song is a classic composition by Segundo and follows the story of a well-known fire that destroyed almost all of the village of La Maya, close to Santiago de Cuba, on April 1, 1909. This was the village where Ochoa was born and lived as a child. Order the 25th Anniversary Editions of Buena Vista Social Club here.

