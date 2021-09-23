Song of the Day: Buena Vista Social Club, “Vicenta”

World Circuit Records celebrated the landmark Buena Vista Social Club, the legendary transcendental recording of Cuban music that captured the vintage sounds of Havana and the Son Cubano, with the release of 25th Anniversary Editions on September 17. The sets include previously unheard tracks, among which features “Vicenta,” a heartfelt vocal duet between Buena Vista stars Eliades Ochoa and Copay Segundo. The song is a classic composition by Segundo and follows the story of a well-known fire that destroyed almost all of the village of La Maya, close to Santiago de Cuba, on April 1, 1909. This was the village where Ochoa was born and lived as a child. Order the 25th Anniversary Editions of Buena Vista Social Club here.

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!