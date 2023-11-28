Song of the Day: Bryan Lubeck, “Welcome Winter”

Guitarist Bryan Lubeck welcomes winter with his new, long-anticipated holiday-themed album.

Bryan Lubeck is renowned for seamlessly blending his romantic Spanish guitar style with smooth, energetic urban grooves. Over the past decades, he has become a familiar presence in contemporary pop and jazz instrumental radio, as well as on various streaming platforms. His latest musical endeavour, Welcome Winter, is designed as an auditory journey and draws inspiration from some of his childhood inspirations. It is also a festive addition to his discography, following the success of his previous holiday-themed release, We Three Strings (2006).

Welcome Winter showcases Lubeck’s signature style, elegantly paired with an evocative acoustic ensemble featuring violins, cellos, dulcimer, melodica, percussion, vibraphones and other unique acoustic instruments. The album offers fresh and contemporary perspectives on such beloved classics as “Jingle Bells,” “The Christmas Song” and “Deck the Halls.” Additionally, Lubbeck introduces a new original composition, the title track, to the holiday canon. This piece perfectly captures the idiosyncratic blend of nostalgia and festive cheer that defines the holiday season.

Listen to “Welcome Winter” by Bryan Lubeck via the player below. Welcome Winter is available now. Order it here.

Featured photo by Bryan Lubeck.

