Song of the Day: Bryan Ferry, “As Time Goes By”

Singer/songwriter Bryan Ferry, the founding member of Roxy Music, has over the years shown a great appreciation for classic jazz and the Great American Songbook. In 1999, he released As Time Goes By. This was his tenth solo album and showcased his love for traditional popular music. Each of the tracks is treated with great care. The arrangements are often understated, yet quite lavish. Ferry is front and center of this version of the title track, which achieved legendary status on the quintessential 1942 film noir, Casablanca. His instantly recognizable tremulous style enhances the nostalgic mood of the piece.

