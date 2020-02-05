Song of the Day: Bruce Lewis – “It Could Happen To You”

Bruce Lewis aka “Bhuba Bruce Lewis” has been a club/concert guitarist in a 40-year career in both Kentucky and his adopted home of Budapest, Hungary (where he lived and worked as a jazz performer from 1993-2012). Bruce was chosen by Ellis Marsalis as a member of the Jazz Arts Foundation jazz touring roster from 1989-93. After returning to the U.S., Bruce continues to be active in the jazz scene of the southern US. Today’s Song of the Day is Bruce’s take on the Jimmy McHugh standard “It Could Happen To You.” The tune comes from his radiant new album Songs For Mimi and features Keith McCutcheon on piano, Tom Covello on bass and Brad Goode on trumpet.