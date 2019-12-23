Song of the Day: BriGuel – “The Difference”

New York City-based artist couple BriGuel — Brianne Berkson and Miguel Gluckstern — are releasing “The Difference,” their latest single created in collaboration with one of the founders of the Holistic Life Foundation Andres Gonzales.

The song features HLF’s Andy (Andres) Gonzalez, BriGuel, students and children related to the work HLF is doing. The Holistic Life Foundation is a Baltimore-based nonprofit organization committed to nurturing the wellness of children and adults in underserved communities.

The song is an empowering anthem enforcing the idea that children, and all humans, have the power in themselves to live a life they love.

The music video captures Briguel and Andres Gonzales both in Baltimore and in New York, at the HLF’s headquarters and in the studio recording “The Difference.” The HLF’s children bring an exciting and hopeful vibe to the greatly inspiring track.

The chorus is a call to action reminding everyone, and especially children in difficult situations, that they have the power to impact their own lives, in spite of the chaos that might be surrounding them. “We are the difference – take care give love – we have the power, it’s in our hands, it’s up to us,” is beautifully sung by Brianne Berkson accompanied by the children who transform it into a magical choir.