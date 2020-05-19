Song of the Day: Brian Wilson, “The Like In I Love You”

Brian Wilson is the creative soul of The Beach Boys, whose experimentation with sounds and atmospheres introduced psychedelia to an era of polished American pop music. George Gershwin was one of the architects of the American songbook and is often referred to, alongside Irving Berlin, as the inventor of popular music. In 2010, Wilson paid tribute to Gershwin by releasing an album of works by the latter, who also happens to be one of his musical heroes. Brian Wilson Reimagines George Gershwin even featured two unfinished numbers by Gershwin, completed by Wilson, including the tender ballad, “The Like In I Love You.” This is one of the highlights of the record and, thanks to its inspired arrangements, it feels like a perfect blend of the two artists’ individual styles as well as two different periods in American music.

