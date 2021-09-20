Song of the Day: Brian Wilson, “God Only Knows”

The legendary Brian Wilson will release At My Piano on November 19 via Decca. This is an intimate collection of solo piano reinterpretations of some of his much-loved compositions and Beach Boys hits. It is described via a press release as “a perfect album for sunsets and golden days.” The announcement coincides with the release of the LP’s first single, a beautiful and relaxing take on the Beach Boys’ beloved “God Only Knows.” The song originally appeared on the band’s historic 1966 album, Pet Sounds. It also recently ranked number 11 in Rolling Stone’s list of the finest songs in history. Pre-order At My Piano here.

Featured photo by Pamela Littky.

