Song of the Day: Brian Wilson, “God Only Knows”

The legendary Brian Wilson will release At My Piano on November 19 via Decca. This is an intimate collection of solo piano reinterpretations of some of his much-loved compositions and Beach Boys hits. It is described via a press release as “a perfect album for sunsets and golden days.” The announcement coincides with the release of the LP’s first single, a beautiful and relaxing take on the Beach Boys’ beloved “God Only Knows.” The song originally appeared on the band’s historic 1966 album, Pet Sounds. It also recently ranked number 11 in Rolling Stone’s list of the finest songs in history. Pre-order At My Piano here.

Featured photo by Pamela Littky.

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!