Song of the Day: Boni de Souza, “Eau de Vie”

Singapore-based pianist/composer/arranger Boni de Souza has released a new and remastered 21st-anniversary edition of his Eau de Vie album on all digital platforms. Its release also marks the first anniversary of his Cool Music label, established in August 2020. Originally released in 2000, Eau de Vie marked de Souza’s acclaimed full-length debut as a bandleader and featured a mix of original compositions and inventive arrangements of classics by John Coltrane and Thelonious Monk, among other greats.

This 21st-anniversary edition offers a selection of tracks from the original version – including the sultry and swinging opening/title composition that you can hear via the player below – and other tracks from other albums recorded by the established musician with his jAZZTET with Wendy Low on flute, Victor Gaskin on double bass, Sanip Ismail on drums and Farid Ali on guitar. Also featured on this album are such special guests as Kenny C, Syed Idros, Richard Jackson, Iggy Bong and more. Click here to listen to the full album.

