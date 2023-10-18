Song of the Day: Bob Holz, “You Can Get It”

Bob Holz collaborates with co-producer Rob Stathis and a venerable lineup of guest luminaries on his latest album, Holz-Stathis: Collaborative.

Veteran drummer Bob Holz recently released a new album, Holz-Stathis: Collaborative, a collaboration with co-producer Rob Stathis. The record marks a multi-year project, the first sessions of which started late in 2019 and the release of which was delayed due to the pandemic. The album, a vibrant amalgamation of diverse influences and moods, showcases Holz’s determination to explore new musical territories. In our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation, Holz revealed his deliberate efforts to avoid repetition, experimenting with various grooves, time signatures and melodies alongside his creative partner, keyboardist Billy Steinway.

Holz-Stathis: Collaborative boasts an impressive lineup of guest artists, with renowned trumpeter Randy Brecker contributing his flair to the funky track, “You Can Get It,” further enriched by the presence of Brandon Fields on saxophone. Other luminaries such as John McLaughlin, Airto Moreira and Jean-Luc Ponty also grace the album. During our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation, Holz also talked about his collaboration with Stathis: “The relationship has been great. We both want to add something beautiful to the world, we want to bring out some music that people might enjoy,” adding that they both feel it is their best album yet and hinting at further collaborations together in the future.

Listen to “You Can Get It” from Bob Holz’s Holz-Stathis Collaborative via the player below. The album is available now. Order it here.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

