Song of the Day: Bob Holz, “Island Sun Love”

In Holz-Stathis: Collaborative, drummer and composer Bob Holz invites jazz luminaries to join him for a fusion spectacle of grand proportions.

Renowned jazz fusion drummer and composer Bob Holz is set to unveil his sixth album for MVD Audio, titled Holz-Stathis: Collaborative, on September 8. Under the executive production of Rob Stathis, the record showcases a collection of twelve fresh, original compositions crafted by Holz, Billy Steinway and Dean Brown. This project also boasts and impressive roster of guest contributors and collaborators, including the likes of John McLaughlin, Jean-Luc Ponty, Airto Moreira, Randy Brecker and Ralphe Armstrong, to name but a very few.

The album encompasses diverse spectrums of jazz fusion, and along with powerful instrumentals, it welcomes two vocal tracks, one of which is “Island Sun Love,” our highlighted Song of the Day, which you can listen to via the player below. Written by Holz and Steinway, the track intertwines jazz fusion with distinct Brazilian bossa nova elements and is graced by the vocal prowess of Diana Moreira, daughter of Airto Moreira and Flora Purim, enriching the musical landscape.

Bob Holz’s new album, Holz-Stathis: Collaborative, will be released on September 8 via MVD Audio. Pre-order it here.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.