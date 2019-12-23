Song of the Day: BlueWoods – “Doin’ Fine”

Singing, playing the sax, rapping and leading the band. Is there anything that New York City-based artist Kevin “Blue” Woods can’t do? The answer is obvious, especially in light of his brand new music video “Doin’ Fine,” a soulful, R&B-inspired jazzy bop that comes alongside its visuals, bringing a dimmed atmosphere for the perfect listening and viewing experience.

Twanee’s laid back vocals have us instantly wishing it was us going through this post-break up phase, so much the music and energy are chemically harmonious. No matter what or where BlueWoods play, everything blossoms and comes to life, creating a soulful yet super-light vibe only he knows how to master with such artistry.

Filling the listener with warmth, joy, but also nostalgia and hope, BlueWoods once again demonstrates his immense versatility and ability to juggle between genres, be it Hip-Hop, Jazz, Soul, Funk, or R&B. Having recently released their fourth album City Life, Blue Woods sustain their momentum with the visuals for “Doin’ Fine”, the greatest way to transition into 2020.