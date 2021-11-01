Song of the Day: Black Flower, “O Fogo”

Black Flower is a Belgian five-piece hybrid jazz outfit piloted by Brussels-based saxophonist/flutist/composer Nathan Daems. Their music is a vibrant mix of Ethio-jazz, Afrobeat, psychedelia and oriental influences. The band will release their new album, Magma, on January 28 via Sdban. Here, the band embraces new synth and organ sounds from the band’s most recent recruit, Karel Cuelenaere. The album announcement comes with the release of its first single, the incendiary “O Fogo,” which translates as “The Fire” and is named after the Capeverdian volcano.

