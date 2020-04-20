Song of the Day: Björk, “It’s Oh So Quiet”

Icelandic music artist Björk is widely celebrated for her sonic adventurousness. On her 1995 album, Post, she unleashed much of her renowned, tantalizing creativity. Yet, the most surprising track in this eclectic collection of styles and genres is a faithful adaptation of a ’40s big band hit popularized by Betty Hutton. “It’s Oh So Quiet” is charmingly dramatic and enhances the world’s other-worldly nature of the record, featured in the midst of an eclectic mix of techno, punk, avant-garde and other styles. It also ended up becoming Björk’s biggest hit to date, aided by a charming video directed by Spike Jonze, inspired by classic musicals.

