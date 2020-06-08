Song of the Day: Billie Holiday, “You Go To My Head”

“You Go My Head” was originally composer in 1938 by J. Fred Coots. The lyrics by Haven Gillespie compare the effects of drink with the effects of love. Billie Holiday’s recordings of this jazz standard are among the most famous. She recorded “You Go To My Head” at least twice: in 1938 and 1952. The latter version is slower and more weighed down, much like many of Lady Day’s recordings during this period. While Holiday’s vocal interpretations had always had an intense world-weariness about them, this version proves that the passage of time had served to deepen her emotional powers.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.