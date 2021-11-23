Song of the Day: Bill Heller, “Passage”

Bill Heller, best-known as the keyboard player for the GRAMMY-nominated jazz group The Rippingtons, released a new jazz fusion album as a leader earlier this year. Passage, released on August 27, is a new collection offering 12 original compositions and an eclectic palette of sounds. The opening and title track is a transportive tour-de-force, featuring Heller on keys alongside Dave Karasony on drums, Rico Belled on bass, Russ DeSalvo on guitar, Dan Levine on trombones, Rheagan Osteen on French horns, Dave Mann on woodwinds and John Arrucci on steel pan/percussion. You can listen to the track via the player below and listen to the full album HERE.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.