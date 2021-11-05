Song of the Day: Bill Charlap, “I’ll Know”

GRAMMY-winning pianist Bill Charlap has shared his trio version of Frank Loesser’s ballad “I’ll Know,” performed with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington. This is the new single from his forthcoming trio album Street of Dreams, with which he makes his return on the Blue Note label and that will be released on November 12. The album is a delightful mix of Great American Songbook favorites and songs by great jazz composers, including Duke Ellington, Kenny Burrell and Dave Brubeck. Pre-order Street of Dreams here.

Featured photo by Keith Major.

Like this article?  Get more when you subscribe.

Join Our Email Newsletter

Join thousands of other jazz enthusiasts and get new music, artists, albums, events and more delivered to your inbox.

The Authoritative Voice in Jazz

FOLLOW US ON

MEETING MILES

Miles Davis Special Issue

By submitting, you give JAZZIZ Magazine permission to keep you updated via email or customized online advertising. You can opt out at any time. Check our privacy policy for more details.

Enter your email below for a free MEETING MILES: FACE TO FACE WITH THE PRINCE OF DARKNESS Special Issue!