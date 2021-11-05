Song of the Day: Bill Charlap, “I’ll Know”

GRAMMY-winning pianist Bill Charlap has shared his trio version of Frank Loesser’s ballad “I’ll Know,” performed with bassist Peter Washington and drummer Kenny Washington. This is the new single from his forthcoming trio album Street of Dreams, with which he makes his return on the Blue Note label and that will be released on November 12. The album is a delightful mix of Great American Songbook favorites and songs by great jazz composers, including Duke Ellington, Kenny Burrell and Dave Brubeck. Pre-order Street of Dreams here.

Featured photo by Keith Major.

