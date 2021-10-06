Song of the Day: BADBADNOTGOOD, “Beside April”

BADBADNOTGOOD have shared a fascinating new video accompanying “Beside April.” This is a new single from their first studio album in five years, Talk Memory, which will be released this Friday, October 8, via XL Recordings/Innovative Leisure. The video is directed by Camille Summers-Valli and inspired by the 1878 early film, Horse in Motion by English photography pioneer Eadweard Muybridge. The new track was co-written with esteemed Brazilian composer Arthur Verocai and features drummer Karriem Riggins. BADBADNOTGOOD have also shared sheet music for it on their website. Pre-order Talk Memory here.

