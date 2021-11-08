Song of the Day: Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers, “A Night in Tunisia”

Blue Note has shared a soaring live version of “A Night in Tunisia” by Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers from the forthcoming and previously unissued First Flight to Tokyo: The Lost 1961 Recordings, due out December 10. The album documents the band’s Tokyo date during their first tour of Japan in 1961 and features one of the most beloved Messengers lineups of all time, with Art Blakey alongside Lee Morgan, Wayne Shorter, Bobby Timmons and Jymie Merritt. Pre-order First Flight to Tokyo here.

Featured photo by Hozumi Nakadaira.

