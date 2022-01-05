Song of the Day: Antônio Carlos Jobim, “Brazil”

On 1970’s Stone Flower, Antônio Carlos Jobim reinvigorated and expanded upon the bossa nova craze he had helped to create by bringing in new influences and instruments that had rarely before appeared on a bossa nova full-length. These included Harry Lookofsky’s violin and the electric piano, played by Jobim himself. The electric piano is front and center on Jobim’s take on one of the most famous Brazilian compositions of all time, “Aquarela do Brasil.” This take is regarded by many as the quintessential take on Ary Barroso’s composition.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.