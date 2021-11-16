Song of the Day: Andy James and John Patitucci, “To Dream As One” feat. Jon Cowherd and Chris Potter

On their new album collaboration, vocalist Andy James and bassist John Patitucci join forces to co-lead a session that recreates the sultry atmosphere of a candlelight nightclub. The record boasts an all-star ensemble, performing a program of newly-arranged jazz standards and pop classics, as well as a couple of originals penned by James and her husband/creative partner Piero Pata. One of these originals is the smoldering and seductive “To Dream As One,” which features guest contributions by Jon Cowherd on organ and Chris Potter on tenor saxophone. You can listen to it via the player below.

“The songs came naturally,” James explains via a press release. “I just wanted to sing some beautiful songs. The mood I had in mind when choosing these songs was one of love – I just wanted people to find love with each other again after the era of Covid!”

