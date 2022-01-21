Song of the Day: Andy James and Chris Potter, “Yesterdays”

Le Coq Records set a high bar last January with the release of The Jazz All Stars Vol. 1, a star-studded affair featuring contributions from bassist John Patitucci, drummer Vinny Colaiuta, pianist John Beasley, trumpeter Terell Stafford and vocalist Andy James, among many others. The album was a brilliant mix of jazz standards and newly composed classics, which collectively came to define the sound of the label and its new generation of artists, a sound Le Coq calls “honest jazz.”

The year 2022 marked another high point for the imprint, as they have recently announced the release of the second installment from that series: All Stars Vol. 2. This sophomore album promises to double down on the swing and swagger of the original with an even more eclectic blend of styles. Among the many highlights is a collaboration between vocalist Andy James and saxophonist Chris Potter on the standard “Yesterdays” that is full of rhythmic inventiveness, harmonic ingenuity and narrative drama. You can stream it via the player below. The album is available for purchase and streaming now.

“With a core of amazing talent now joined by a host of incredible new voices, Le Coq Records presents The Jazz All Stars Vol. 2 offers a vibrant calling card for a label quickly taking its place at the vanguard of modern jazz,” said a label spokesperson. “Best of all, there’s plenty more to come in 2022.”

