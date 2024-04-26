Song of the Day: Andy Ezrin, “Grapes”

Pianist Andy Ezrin continues to compose and record from his wide-ranging experiences on his new album, I Was Here.

Multifaceted pianist, composer and arranger Andy Ezrin expertly merges the timeless elegance and rich legacy of piano tradition with the nuanced language of modern jazz on his latest album, I Was Here. Reflecting Ezrin’s diverse experiences across styles and lineups, this evocatively titled work features original compositions that blend American and European flavors, encompassing free jazz, cool jazz and acoustic fusion. These compositions are brought to life by a stellar and rotating ensemble of collaborators and are arranged for quintet, quartet, trio and a solo piano finale.

Showcasing Ezrin’s distinctive approach to contemporary jazz forms, the album sets the stage with its opener, “Grapes,” where his piano intertwines with Randy Brecker’s trumpet and Donny McCaslin’s saxophone, backed by John Patitucci on bass and Marcus Gilmore on drums. Striking a fine balance of vigor and emotion, this track demonstrates a captivating fusion of melodies and rhythmic interplay, introducing fascinating aspects of Ezrin’s musical vision.

Listen to “Grapes” by Andy Ezrin via the player below. Ezrin’s new album, I Was Here, is available now on Ez It Iz Music. Launch it here.

Featured photo courtesy of the artist.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.