Song of the Day: Ambrose Akinmusire, “Mr. Roscoe (consider the simultaneous)”

Trumpeter/composer Ambrose Akinmusire, one of the leading figures in jazz today, is known to use avant-garde textures to give expressive weight to his compositions. On “Mr. Roscoe (consider the simultaneous),” he explores the multi-layered approach of an avant-garde jazz pioneer: reedist/composer Roscoe Mitchell, co=founder of The Art Ensemble of Chicago. The song was released as the lead single of his new album, on the tender spot of every calloused moment, which powerfully aims to dissect the complexity of black life in America. The album was released earlier this month via Blue Note and we included on our list of 10 albums out in June 2020 that you need to know.

