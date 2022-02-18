Song of the Day: Al Strong, “Black Love”

Al Strong melts hearts and whispers warm intimacy on his sultry new single, “Black Love.” With this new original composition, the award-winning trumpeter/composer/educator appears to continue his personal exploration of the theme of love, which he exquisitely tackled on his 2016 album debut, LoveStrong, Vol. 1. The full-bodied, mellow sound of his flugelhorn colors the song with passion. Along with the luscious arrangement, at times echoes at times the cool school of the late ’40s. This recording also features Bluford Thompson, Jr. on tenor saxophone, Mark Whitfield on guitar, Chris Patishall on acoustic bass and Jeremy ‘Bean’ Clemons on drums.

