Song of the Day: Al Di Meola, “Race With the Devil on Spanish Highway”

Guitarist Al Di Meola shreds like there’s no tomorrow on “Race With the Devil on Spanish Highway.” This is one of the standout tracks from his second album as a leader, Elegant Gypsy, recorded shortly after Return to Forever disbanded. The record’s success affirmed him as a major interpreter of his instrument and jazz fusion artist, whether shredding at breakneck speed on such tracks as this or showcasing a sweet, melodic side on such acoustic songs as “Lady of Rome, Sister of Brazil.”

