Song of the Day: Aengus Hackett, “A Life Lived”

Irish guitarist Aengus Hackett released his first solo EP, Shimmer, created with support from the Arts Council of Ireland. The EP opens with “A Live Lived,” a heartfelt piece dedicated to his late father Richard, who passed away last April, and everyone who has lost someone during the pandemic.

Shimmer was released on November 29 and compiles six pieces created using improvisation as a compositional process. “The musical moments which happen in the heat of the moment during free improv have always been the most exciting and natural to me,” Hackett explains. “So, this was my effort to capture that in the writing process.”

