Song of the Day: Adar Broshi – “Strange Ground”

Virtuoso pianist Avi Adrian releases a new trio album (Gilad Abro – Bass and
Israel Nahum – Drums). A celebration of the music of the Adar Broshi who
died of cancer last April at the age of 19 after two and a half years of fighting
the disease. The music on this album was written during this period. Adar
originally composed “Strange Ground” as a symphonic piece. All proceeds
from the album are donated to find a cure to childhood cancer.
Virtuoso pianist Avi Adrian releases a new trio album (Gilad Abro – Bass and