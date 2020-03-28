Song of the Day: Adar Broshi – “Strange Ground”

Virtuoso pianist Avi Adrian releases a new trio album (Gilad Abro – Bass and

Israel Nahum – Drums). A celebration of the music of the Adar Broshi who

died of cancer last April at the age of 19 after two and a half years of fighting

the disease. The music on this album was written during this period. Adar

originally composed “Strange Ground” as a symphonic piece. All proceeds

from the album are donated to find a cure to childhood cancer.