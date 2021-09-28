Song of the Day: Acute Inflections, “Is This Love”

New York-based duo Acute Inflections – with singer/songwriter Elasea Douglas and bassist/composer Sadiki Pierre – released 400 earlier this year, on May 11. Their fourth album marks the 40th anniversary of the passing of Bob Marley, celebrating his legacy via 17 stylish, jazzy reimaginings of some of his well-known songs and lesser-known gems. Among them, their sultry version of “Is This Love,” which you can listen to via the player below. Also included are “Stir It Up,” “One Love” and “I Shot the Sherriff,” among others. Order 400 here.

Like this article? Get more when you subscribe.