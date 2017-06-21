Menu
     
Matt Micucci News June 21, 2017

Soft Machine return to London’s Royal Albert Hall, June 29

British jazz-rock group Soft Machine will be playing a special gig at the Elgar Room at the Royal Albert Hall (RAH) in London, United Kingdom, on June 29.

The concert is part of RAH’s Late Night Jazz Series and coincides with its retrospective on 50 years since the height of counterculture, “Summer of Love: Revisited.” It also marks Soft Machine’s return to RAH; they performed at the venue in 1969 supporting the Jimi Hendrix Experience.

Soft Machine includes guitarist John Etheridge, drummer John Marshall, bassist Roy Babbington, and multi-instrumentalist Theo Travis.

For more information, go to www.royalalberthall.com

