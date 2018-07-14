Soft Machine Announce New Album

British jazz-rock giants Soft Machine are set to release their new studio album, Hidden Details, on September 8 via MoonJune Records. The album will drop exactly fifty years since the release of their 1968 debut LP, The Soft Machine.



Soft Machine have pioneered jazz-rock and guitar-led fusion since 1966, influencing generations of musicians throughout the decades. Disbanded in 1978 and recreated in a few occasions during the 1980s, the band finally resurfaced in full force in 1999. The current lineup features three of the group's 1970s era members, guitarist John Etheridge, drummer John Marshall and bassist Roy Babbington, in addition to flute and saxophone player Theo Travis.



Hidden Details was recorded at the late great Jon Hiseman's Temple Studio in Surrey, England, on December 2017. Though informed by the past, the music on this album is animated by the same ineffable and inquisitive spirit that has always defined Soft Machine in its fifty-year history.



In support of the new album, Soft Machine will embark on their first North American tour since 1974 in October 2018. The tour is currently scheduled to kick off with a concert at Orion Studios in Baltimore, Maryland, on October 6, and will be followed by the second North American leg of the tour in January and February 2019.



In addition, a special 2-LP limited vinyl edition of Hidden Details will also be released via Tonefloat Records. This will include a whole side of six bonus studio tracks from the same recording session as the main album. The vinyl double album will come in three editions: blue vinyl, orange vinyl and a special limited edition of orange and blue marbled vinyl available at concerts on the Soft Machine Hidden Details world tour.



For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/softmachinelegacy