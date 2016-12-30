Snarky Puppy to host their first music festival

Snarky Puppy will be hosting their first music festival in Miami Beach, Florida, on February 10-12, 2017. Organized by bassist and bandleader Michael League, the festival shares its name with the Grammy Award winning ensemble’s record label, GroundUP.

Snarky Puppy will be playing on all three days of the festival. Other names in the line-up include Esperanza Spalding, who is billed as “Artist at Large” of the festival, Jacob Collier and Terence Blanchard. The trumpeter will be playing alongside legendary songwriter David Crosby.

For more information, go to http://groundupmusic.net/