Snarky Puppy, Ella Fitzgerald, Julius Rodriguez & More: New Release Cheat Sheet

If you’re looking for some great new music to discover this weekend, look no further than our weekly New Release Cheat Sheet.

New Music and Videos

Snarky Puppy, “Trinity”

Snarky Puppy announced the release of their new album, Empire Central, due out September 30 via GroundUP Music. The announcement is accompanied by the debut of the new single “Trinity,” and a live-in-studio video of the track that you can watch via the player below. Recorded over a week of performances at the Dallas’ Deep Ellum Art Company, the record is described as Snarky Puppy’s love letter to the city that nurtured them after they formed while in the Jazz Studies at the University of North Texas.

Tye Tribbett, “New”

“New” is a single of the forthcoming album by gospel singer/songwriter/musician Tye Tribbett, one of the music’s most distinctive voices of his generation. The song is a testament to Tribbett’s ability to stretch beyond the bounds of his musical identity, existing within an intersection of modern hip-hop sensibilities and referential ties to his gospel and blues background. “New” is a track off his new album, All Things New, due out July 8 on Motown Gospel.

Ella Fitzgerald, “Cheek to Cheek”

Verve Records has shared a new animated video for Ella Fitzgerald’s live performance of “Cheek to Cheek” from the upcoming Ella At The Hollywood Bowl: The Irving Berlin Songbook, which will be released June 24 and captures a previously-unissued by the First Lady of Song from August 16, 1958. The video, which you can watch via the player below, was directed and animated by London-based artist Sharon Liu and pays homage to the world-famous venue as well as the First Lady of Song.

New Albums

Julius Rodriguez, Let Sound Tell All (Verve)

Let Sound Tell All is the debut album of multi-instrumentalist Julius Rodriguez, noted member of NYC group Onyx Collective, offering a fresh and idiosyncratic sound stirring a cauldron of gospel, jazz, classical and R&B. A full-length statement of impressive experimentation and production, described via a press release as “a thoughtful realignment of tradition by a generation who hears disparate things fitting together in a way their elders can not.”

John Yao’s Triceratops, Off-Kilter (See Tao)

Trombonist/composer John Yao’s second album by his Triceratops quintet with saxophonists Jon Irabagon and Billy Drewes again filling out the front line. Off-Kilter is a more composed and arranged affair than its 2019 predecessor, How We Do, and is a bold statement brimming with inventiveness, as well as an impressive constant cycle of new melodies.

Troy Roberts, NU-JIVE: Nations United (Toy Robot)

Nations United is the new album by saxophonist Troy Roberts with his NU-JIVE group, the multi-national ensemble that he formed in 2009, described as the convening of five soulful musicians, taking the listeners on a creative journey. Together, they perform a set of hard-grooving tunes, offering a kaleidoscopic fusion drawing from a wide range of musical cultures and speaking to the universality of music at large.

Featured photo by Francois Bisi.