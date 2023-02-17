JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice: Snarky Puppy, GoGo Penguin, Kendrick Scott & More

The editors of JAZZIZ have the good fortune of being able to listen to new music before it’s officially released in stores and streaming platforms. And because we’re always listening to new tunes, we always know just what to recommend. That’s why we’ll bring you a roundup of ten songs each Monday, featuring music from our favorite new albums, singles and other tunes that may have flown under your radar. And, for good measure, we’ll be throwing in some “golden oldies” as well…

We begin this week’s playlist with Aimée Allen’s energetic rendition of “Little Sunflower,” the opening track from her critically-acclaimed album, Love and the Catalyst. Murray A. Lightburn has shared “Dumpster Gold,” inspired by the passing of his father, a jazz musician from Belize who moved to Montreal via New York to reconnect with his teenage sweetheart. Its release coincides with the announcement of the forthcoming release of his new album, Once Upon a Time in Montreal. Bassist Dan Martinez pays tribute to his homeland with his original “Oda a Mariá,” a track from New York City-based septet Slavo Rican Assembly’s 2022 release, Intercosmic.

Ron Bosse’s electric jazz guitar is the focal point of “Bossman,” a single from his new album, Burning Room Only, produced and co-written by Jeff Lorber. Billy Valentine recently shared his powerful, yet wounded take on Gil-Scott Heron’s “Home Is Where the Hatred Is” from Billy Valentine & the Universal Truth, which will be released on March 24. On the same date, No Cosmos will release their new album, you iii everything else, featuring the track “Watercolor Ghost.” UK-based break-beat trio GoGo Penguin announce a sonically liberated new direction and their highly-anticipated new album, Everything Is Going to Be OK, by releasing the effervescent new single, “Glimmerings.”

“What Day Is It?” is the first single from drummer/composer Kendrick Scott’s upcoming trio album, Corridors, with saxophonist Walter Smith III and bassist Reuben Rogers. PJ Morton wakes up to love on new single, “Good Morning,” featuring Susan Carol. And our conclusive track is “Belmont” from Snarky Puppy‘s album, Empire Central, which won the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album category at the recent 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, marking the fifth GRAMMY win in the band’s illustrious career.

Listen to this week’s JAZZIZ Editors’ Choice Playlist via the player below.

Featured photo: Emily Dennison/Veil Projects.

