Snarky Puppy announce 2018 GroundUP Music Festival lineup

Snarky Puppy have announced details and lineup for their second annual GroundUP Music Festival, which will be held in Miami Beach, Florida, on February 9-11, 2018. Watch the video of the GroundUP lineup launch below:

The GroundUP Festival will feature such artists as Robert Glasper, Joshua Redman, Béla Fleck & The Flecktones Trio, and The Wood Brothers. Snarky Puppy will be performing each night of the festival, while electronic guitar and vocalist Lionel Loueke will be resident “Artist At Large.”

For more information, go to http://festival.groundupmusic.net/home