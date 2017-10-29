Menu
     
×

GET THE MAGAZINE
Subscribe now to start getting your magazines and music

Subscribe

September 2017 Issue
August 2017
JAZZIZ July Issue
June 2017

Matt Micucci News October 29, 2017

Snarky Puppy announce 2018 GroundUP Music Festival lineup

Snarky Puppy announce 2018 GroundUP Music Festival lineup

Snarky Puppy have announced details and lineup for their second annual GroundUP Music Festival, which will be held in Miami Beach, Florida, on February 9-11, 2018. Watch the video of the GroundUP lineup launch below:

The GroundUP Festival will feature such artists as Robert Glasper, Joshua Redman, Béla Fleck & The Flecktones Trio, and The Wood Brothers. Snarky Puppy will be performing each night of the festival, while electronic guitar and vocalist Lionel Loueke will be resident “Artist At Large.”

For more information, go to http://festival.groundupmusic.net/home

#GroundUP Music Festival #Joshua Redman #Michael League #Robert Glasper #Snarky Puppy

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

Search

Shopping Cart

Your shopping cart is empty
Visit the shop

Sylvia Brooks

Save

Save

Save

Current Spotlights

Watch new music video by Richard Russell's Everything is Recorded

jazziz_ad_mftoas_box

New Releases Record Bin

The Three Sounds, featuring Gene Harris Groovin’ Hard: Live at the Penthouse 1964-1968

Jazziz Ad 300x300 banner crop

© 2017 JAZZIZ Publishing. All Rights Reserved.

What's your favorite jazz?

TRADITIONAL SMOOTH ECLECTIC WORLD
×