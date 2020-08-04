Sing a Song of Six Strings: A Jazz Guitar CD Roundup

Guitarist Steve Cardenas has released a new album, Blue Has a Range, on Sunnyside Records. With a string of groundbreaking releases through the 1970s, beginning with 1976’s Bright Size Life and continuing with 1977’s Watercolors, Pat Metheny almost single-handedly created a new sound and vocabulary for jazz guitar. His influence on generations of six-stringers cannot be…
This content is available to subscribers only. To continue reading, please login or start a FREE 14-Day Digital Subscription. Bundle your subscription with our award-winning print magazine here.