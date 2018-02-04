Jazz Messengers signed photo tops $20,000 at auction

RR Auction, an auction house headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, recently sold a collection of photographs of jazz artists originating from The Hot Club of Belgium, a Belgian jazz fan club founded in 1939 by Willy De Cort, Albert Bettonville, Carlos de Radzitzky, and others, which operated until the mid-1960s.

A vintage photograph of The Jazz Messengers (pictured above), signed by members of the band was recently sold for $20,016. The glossy photo of the band was taken during a performance and signed by drummer Art Blakey, trumpeter Lee Moran, saxophonist Wayne Shorter, pianist Walter Davis Jr., and bassist Jymie Merritt.

The auction lineup also featured photographs of some of the greatest names of the jazz age. Highlights from the sale included: a vintage glossy publicity photo of Johnny Hodges, sold for $7,083; a vintage glossy publicity photo of saxophonist Sonny Stitt, sold for $6,373; a rare glossy vintage photograph of blues singer, songwriter, and guitarist Big Bill Broonzy, sold for $4,963; a singed vintage glossy photo of trumpeter Roy Eldridge, sold for $4,788; a signed glossy publicity photo of saxophonist Coleman Hawkins, sold for $4,788, and; a signed glossy vintage photo of vocalist Sarah Vaughan, sold for $3,956.

The Fine Autographs and Artifacts from RR Auction began on December 15, 2017, and concluded on January 10, 2018. To view all the photos mentioned and for more information, go to https://rrauctionsellconsignments.com/blog-auction-results-vintage-jazz-photographs/