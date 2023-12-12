Shuteen Erdenebaatar | The JAZZIZ Podcast

Welcome to the JAZZIZ Podcast. This is our new series of podcast conversations, hosted by JAZZIZ Online Editor Matt Micucci and featuring some of the best artists of today’s jazz and creative music scene. Many of these artists are part of JAZZIZ Vinyl Club, our series of limited-edition color vinyl albums curated by the JAZZIZ Editors, featuring some of the most exciting jazz artists from yesterday and today that we cover in the print version of JAZZIZ, our website and these podcasts.

This week, we share a conversation with rising star pianist and composer Shuteen Erdenebaatar, who hails from Mongolia and is currently based in Germany. She comes from a musical family and has a strong background in classical music, as well as a longstanding passion for jazz. They come together in her startlingly mature debut album, Rising Sun, released on the Motéma label. This quartet release not only showcases her refined pianistic voice but also her compositional prowess. In this JAZZIZ Podcast conversation, we find out more about her journey and the birth of her love of jazz. We also talk about her inspirations, her approaches to improvisation and composition, and some of her future ambitions.

Listen to our JAZZIZ Podcast conversation with Shuteen Erdenebaatar via the player below. Her new album, Rising Sun, is available now on Motéma. Order it here. And if you love jazz and vinyl, check out our carefully curated series of vinyl compilations, JAZZIZ Vinyl Club!

Featured photo by Georg Stirnweiss.

